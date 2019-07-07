Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers look set to make a £5m move for Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe if they cash in on last season's top-scorer Alfredo Morelos. (Sun)

Celtic will make a second bid for Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers after having their first £1.5m offer rejected. (Sun)

France U21 midfielder Olivier Ntcham has slaughtered the standard of Scottish football for holding him back - and insists it's time for him to leave Celtic. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirms Stevie May will be allowed to leave on loan, with St Johnstone, St Mirren, Dundee and Dundee United all interested in the 26-year-old striker. (Sun)

Kenny Miller reckons former team-mate James Tavernier has proved to be the bargain of the century for Rangers, saying the £200,000 signing could be worth £10m. (Sun)

Defiant St Joseph's coach Raul Procopio warns Rangers they could falter in Gibraltar as Celtic did three years ago. (Sunday Mail)

St Joseph's will go all out to provoke Alfredo Morelos when Rangers open their Europa League campaign in Gibraltar, says veteran defender Ryan Casciaro. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster reveals relief that the embarrassment of a fan attack on Rangers captain James Tavernier didn't tempt new owner Ron Gordon to pull the plug on his takeover deal. (Sunday Mail)

New Aberdeen full-back Greg Leigh rolled his ankle in yesterday's friendly draw with Inverness CT in Elgin, with the Dons starting their Europa League campaign on Thursday. (Press & Journal)

Hearts boss Craig Levein believes Sean Clare is now tough enough to shine in the midfield engine room following the 22-year-old crash course in Scottish football last season. (Herald, print edition)

Hearts defender John Souttar insists Robbie Neilson saved his career and slams the fans' campaign that drove the now Dundee United manager out of Tynecastle. (Sunday Mail)

Mikey Johnston reveals he is taking advice from former Celtic attacker and coach Shaun Maloney in bid to become a regular starter with the Scottish champions. (Sun)

Lyndon Dykes is aiming to use his move to Livingston as a springboard to a call-up for Australia. (Herald, print edition)

Bournemouth are closing in on a £4m deal for Luton full-back Jack Stacey, who was a target for Celtic. (Mail on Sunday)