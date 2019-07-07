Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace close to deal for Swansea City forward

Jordan Ayew joined Swansea in a swap deal that took Wales defender Neil Taylor to Villa Park to join Aston Villa

Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a deal with Swansea City over a permanent move for forward Jordan Ayew.

Ayew, 27, spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park following Swansea's relegation from the Premier League.

A fee of around £2.5m with add-ons is expected to see the Ghana international return, having made 24 appearances for Palace last season, scoring twice.

The deal could be delayed until Ayew returns from Africa Cup of Nations duty in Egypt.

Ayew - alongside brother Andre - has helped the Black Stars progress to the last-16 where they'll face Tunisia on Monday.

The 58-cap international signed for Swansea from Aston Villa in January 2017.

He scored 12 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions before signing a season-long deal with Palace last summer.

Swansea have been keen to move their highest-earners off their wage bill with chairman Trevor Birch admitting some players' salaries were "potentially crippling" the club.

Record signing Andre Ayew, who has two years left on his contract, spent last year on loan at Turkish side Fenerbahce with Swansea open to offers on the 29-year-old.

Borja Baston who joined for £15.5 and who has spent the last two seasons out on loan did not travel to Spain for Swansea's pre-season training camp.

Ecuadorian winger Jefferson Montero was also left behind.