Women's World Cup: USA's Megan Rapinoe wins Golden Boot

USA striker Megan Rapinoe has won the Fifa Women's World Cup Golden Boot after helping her side beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final.

The 34-year-old scored a second-half penalty to finish the tournament with six goals and three assists.

Team-mate Alex Morgan also scored six and provided three assists in France, but Rapinoe took the award on minutes per goal (428 to 490).

Rapinoe also won the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's top player.

England's Lucy Bronze finished runner-up to Rapinoe, earning the Silver Ball award.

Reign FC captain Rapinoe scored her first goal of the tournament in the 13-0 thrashing of Thailand in USA's Group F opener.

She then scored two penalties in the 2-1 win against Spain in the last 16 before hitting another double in a 2-1 defeat of hosts France to reach the last four.

England's Ellen White also finished with six goals, but had fewer assists than the American duo.

