Ireland reach last eight with 1-1 draw against Uruguay

Alan O'Sullivan is congratulated by team-mates after scoring Ireland's goal

A fine individual goal by Alan O'Sullivan proved enough for Ireland to draw 1-1 with Uruguay and reach the World University Games quarter-finals.

Ireland progress to the last eight as group winners with the help of O'Sullivan's 20th-minute strike in Naples on Sunday.

O'Sullivan glided past a couple of Uruguay defenders to steer the ball in.

O'Sullivan's two spot-kicks against South Korea in their previous group game helped Ireland to a 3-2 victory.

In Sunday's game the IT Carlow student's goal was quickly cancelled out when Pallares pulled one back for the South Americans seven minutes later.

Ireland might have gained their second win in the group as Cillian Duffy struck the post with a fierce drive and later Sean McSweeney and Anthony McAlavey were off-target with efforts.

Ireland only needed a draw to progress and will now face Russia on Tuesday evening in the quarter-finals.