Rangers face heat and slow artificial pitch in Gibraltar

Celtic supporters don't need reminding about the "shock of Gibraltar", when Brendan Rodgers' team lost there three years ago to Lincoln Red Imps.

And Rangers fans will have that surprise result in the back of their minds in the British overseas territory on Tuesday as their team kicks off their Europa League campaign against the semi-professionals of St Joseph's.

Third place in the Gibraltar Premier Division last season was enough for qualification into the preliminary round of the Europa League in which St Joseph's beat Prishtina of Kosovo last week with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

The first leg of the first qualifying round against Rangers has been switched from Thursday because local rivals Europa, runners-up to Red Imps, have to play a home tie against Polish side Legia Warsaw this week and there's only one Uefa-approved venue in Gibraltar, the Victoria Stadium.

It's a tiny ground with an artificial playing surface and it's going to be swelteringly hot by our standards. So attitude is going to be everything for Rangers as they look to repeat what they did last season, in reaching the Europa League group phase, then think about getting to the knockout stages of the competition.

Steven Gerrard will have mixed memories of that first Euro adventure as manager. There were very impressive performances, both in getting through those four rounds of qualifiers and once they were in the group, rubbing shoulders with Villarreal, Spartak Moscow and Rapid Vienna, but he'll reckon they were good enough to have gone deeper into the tournament.

That's got to be the target this season, but Rangers won't want to get ahead of themselves. This could be an awkward opener in Gibraltar.

If it was down to pure football quality then Gerrard's team would wipe the floor with St Joseph's. But there's more to it than that. Conditions could play their part and Rangers have to hit the ground, or the plastic pitch, running.

Ones to watch

Ernesto Cornejo

Reckoned to be the best midfielder in Gibraltar, the former Barcelona and Benfica trainee was the game-changer in that defeat of Prishtina last week that set up St Joseph's with this glamour game against Rangers. The 26-year-old came off the bench with the second leg still goalless and made an immediate difference. He was the driving force behind the 2-0 home win that took his team through the preliminary round on a 3-1 aggregate score.

Juanma

No, not the Spaniard who used to play for Hearts. This one is a tall and talented 28-year-old central midfielder who signed this summer from Spanish fourth-tier outfit Los Barrios and divides opinion among supporters. Admired for his ability at keeping the ball under pressure, he's sometimes criticised for not moving it quickly enough when his side are on the attack. But Juanma's technical ability can't be questioned and he'll be a player who's been highlighted in Rangers' preparations.

Boro

Salvador Manuel Alegre Delgado, much to every commentator's relief, goes by the nickname of Boro. But he's a big name in Gibraltar and scored 21 league goals last season as St Joseph's finished third in the Premier Division to qualify for European football. Boro wears number 10 and the 28-year-old former Real Betis Under-19 striker's goalscoring record alone will have Rangers affording him plenty of respect.

'It's a weird place'

David Wilson, former Gibraltar assistant manager

St Joseph's know they're out of their depth, but Gibraltar could be the leveller. It's a weird place. The stadium is small. There's the heat. The average is 27 or 28 degrees. And it's a 4G artificial pitch. It's newly relaid, but the surface will be sticky, which slows the game down.

I've watched St Joseph's twice recently, they played two different ways and I was impressed with coach Raul Procopio's tactics both times. The first time, they played a tight 4-4-2, counter-attacking with caution and always keeping four at the back. Next time, against a Lincoln Red Imps team on the way to the title, they pressed high up the pitch and won 3-0.

So they're a disciplined team who're capable of playing different styles of football. Obviously they'll start cautiously against Rangers, but the heat and the pitch and the stadium could give them a helping hand.