Jay Rodriguez: Burnley to re-sign West Brom striker

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Jay Rodriguez came through Burnley's youth system before signing for Southampton in 2012

Burnley are set to re-sign West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez after triggering his release clause.

The Clarets have agreed to pay an initial fee of £5m, with another £5m guaranteed in 12 months.

Burnley-born Rodriguez, 29, has not gone on West Brom's pre-season trip to Spain and will instead have a medical at his former club.

He began his professional career at Turf Moor in 2007 before signing for Southampton in 2012.

West Brom signed Rodriguez from Southampton for a fee of about £12m in 2017, after he had scored 32 goals in 126 appearances for Saints.

He made his only England appearance against Chile in November 2013.

