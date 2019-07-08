Callum Hudson-Odoi hopeful of new Chelsea deal after Frank Lampard praise

Callum Hudson-Odoi ruptured his Achilles in April against Burnley but is said to be making good progress in his recovery

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is hopeful a new deal can be agreed in the next few weeks after positive words from new manager Frank Lampard.

The 18-year-old has one year of his contract remaining and handed in a transfer request in January.

But Lampard said he wants the England international to stay, which BBC Sport understands has encouraged the player.

Formal contract talks are yet to begin but a five-year deal worth over £100,000 a week is on the table.

In January, Bayern Munich had a £35m offer rejected by Chelsea and the German side still retain an interest in the teenager, who is recovering from an Achilles injury suffered in April.

That process is said to be going well, with a return possible as soon as September.

Playing time is still the key issue for Hudson-Odoi. He made 24 appearances under former boss Maurizio Sarri last season, but had to wait until April to make his first Premier League start.

It is understood he will seek assurances from Lampard, who took charge of the Blues earlier in July.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard has said that Hudson-Odoi, who joined the Stamford Bridge academy when he was eight, can be a "huge player" for his team - but added he would have to fight for his place in the team.

"I am not going to say things that are pie in the sky but, with his talent, he can be central to this team, he can be central to England," said the manager.

"He can show, right here at Chelsea, the team he came through the academy at, that he is going to be a world-class player - because I truly believe that.

"I will pay a lot of care and attention to Callum - because of the contractual position he is in - to try to get him to stay, and not with any lies or any false statements to him.

"That of course goes to a decision between him and the club and I am not involved in the financial negotiations, but I can certainly tell him how I see it and I see him being a huge player for us."