David Amoo: Port Vale sign ex-Cambridge United winger on one-year deal

David Amoo scored five goals in 49 appearances for Cambridge United last season

Port Vale have signed winger David Amoo on a one-year deal after he turned down a new contract with Cambridge United.

The 28-year-old began his career with Liverpool and went on to play for Hull City, Preston North End, Carlisle United and Partick Thistle.

"I'm very happy to be here and looking forward to getting going," Amoo said.

"It's a great stadium and I've played here a few times and it always has a good atmosphere. I'm looking forward to being amongst it."

