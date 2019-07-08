Herbert Bockhorn: Huddersfield Town sign Borussia Dortmund II full-back

Herbert Bockhorn
Herbert Bockhorn's move to Huddersfield sees him reunited with manager Jan Siewert

Huddersfield Town have signed Ugandan defender Herbert Bockhorn from Borussia Dortmund ll, for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old full-back has agreed a two-year contract with the Terriers.

Bockhorn is well-known to manager Jan Siewert, as the duo previously worked together with Dortmund's reserve team for two seasons.

"His versatility is a real asset; he can play at full-back on either side and on the wing, so he's a great player to have in our squad," said Siewert.

Huddersfield, relegated from the Premier League last season, begin their Championship campaign at home to Derby County on Monday 5 August.

