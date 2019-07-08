John White: Southend defender signs one-year contract extension

John White helped Southend stay in League One last season after a tight relegation battle

Southend United defender John White has agreed a one-year contract extension at Roots Hall.

The 32-year-old has been at the club since 2013 and made 41 appearances last season, scoring three goals.

"I love the place, I'm happy, my family are happy here, and I just want to carry on and do some good things this season," he said.

Southend travel to Coventry on the opening day of the 2019-20 League One campaign on Saturday 3 August.