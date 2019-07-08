Jordan Rossiter: Rangers midfielder joins Fleetwood Town on season loan

From the section

Rossiter played five times for Liverpool before moving to Rangers, where he never lost a domestic game

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has signed for Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old, signed by the Glasgow outfit from home-town club Liverpool in 2016, will be making his second loan move back to England this year.

He spent the second half of last season with Ryan Lowe's Bury, helping them to win promotion from League Two.

Rossiter has made 16 appearances for Rangers, five of them under Steven Gerrard last season, scoring once.

Fleetwood boss Barton's fifth summer signing is subject to international clearance.

