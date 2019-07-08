Europa League: Rangers omit Daniel Candeias from squad to face St Joseph's

Daniel Candeias scored in Sunday's win over Oxford United

Europa League qualifying: St Joseph's v Rangers Venue: Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar Date: Tuesday, 9 July Kick-off: 16:55 BST

Daniel Candeias has been omitted from Rangers' list of registered players for their Europa League first-round encounters with St Joseph's.

The Portuguese winger made 52 appearances last season and netted in a 5-0 friendly win over Oxford United at Ibrox on Sunday.

But there was no place for him in the 22-man squad listed on Uefa's website.

Full-back Jon Flanagan is missing after undergoing hernia surgery that will sideline him for about three weeks.

Clubs can name up to 25 players for the Europa League, but the number is reduced if they do not have enough "club-trained or locally-trained" players.

Rangers can supplement the 22-man squad with players born from 1998 onwards who have been with the club for at least two years.

Also missing for the tie against the side from Gibraltar is Jamie Murphy, with the Scotland winger instead due to face Ayr United in a friendly on Tuesday as he works his way back from a serious knee injury.

The out-of-favour Graham Dorrans, Jason Holt, Joe Dodoo, Eros Grezda and Kyle Lafferty are also absent along with Glenn Middleton and Ryan Hardie, who are both earmarked for loan moves.

Midfielder Scott Arfield is included in the 22 but will not play having just returned following international duty with Canada.

Alfredo Morelos travelled with Rangers' squad despite the Colombian striker missing Sunday's friendly with a groin strain.