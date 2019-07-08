Liam Kitching: Leeds United defender signs for Forest Green on three-year deal

Liam Kitching helped Harrogate Town win promotion to English football's fifth tier in 2017-18
Forest Green Rovers have signed Leeds United defender Liam Kitching for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 19-year-old is the League Two club's eighth summer signing.

Kitching's only first-team experience has been in two loan spells with home town club Harrogate Town, with whom he reached the National League play-offs in 2018-19.

"He is versatile. He can play left centre-back and left-back," said Rovers manager Mark Cooper.

"He is a good size, he can run and has got a good left foot. He has got experience of playing in the National League at a young age and is one that we have identified from a long way out."

"It is important that we got some cover for Nathan McGinley and Joseph Mills."

