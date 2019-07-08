Amuneke leaves post as Tanzania coach by mutual consent

Emmanuel Amuneke guided Tanzania to their first Africa Cup of Nations since 1980

Tanzania's Football Federation (TFF) confirmed on Monday that Emmanuel Amuneke has left his position as head coach of the national team by mutual consent.

It comes after the Taifa Stars, who competed in their first Nations Cup since 1980, failed to progress to the knock-out stages of Egypt 2019, finishing bottom of their group with three defeats.

Amuneke, a former Nigeria international winger, was appointed as Tanzania coach in August 2018.

"The Tanzania Football Association and the national team coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, have reached a joint agreement to terminate the contract," the TFF wrote on their website.

The Federation said a temporary coach would be appointed after their emergency meeting on Thursday, and he would lead them for the upcoming qualifiers for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Tanzania begin the regional CHAN qualifiers against neighbours Kenya later this month.

The TFF also stated that the "search for the new coach has started immediately."

Amuneke, a former Nigeria and Barcelona player, was the assistant coach when Nigeria won the Fifa U-17 World Cup trophy for a record fourth time in the United Arab Emirates in 2013.

Two years later, he led Nigeria to a fifth U-17 World Cup title in Chile and, revered as a proven youth manager, he was swiftly promoted to coach the U-20 side the Flying Eagles.

As a player, he was a key part of the Super Eagles team, scoring both goals at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia where Nigeria beat Zambia 2-1 to secure their second African title.