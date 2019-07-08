Women's World Cup: Record total audience of 28.1m watch BBC coverage

The USA beat the Netherlands in the final in Lyon on Sunday to claim back-to-back titles

A record-breaking 28.1 million people watched BBC coverage of the Women's World Cup on television and online.

That is 47% of the UK population, with England's semi-final loss to the USA attracting the highest live TV audience of 2019 so far with 11.7 million.

"This World Cup was the most memorable to date and it has engaged sport fans across the UK," said director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater.

More to follow.