Women's World Cup: Record total audience of 28.1m watch BBC coverage

USA celebrate a goal in the Women's World Cup final
The USA beat the Netherlands in the final in Lyon on Sunday to claim back-to-back titles

A record-breaking 28.1 million people watched BBC coverage of the Women's World Cup on television and online.

That is 47% of the UK population, with England's semi-final loss to the USA attracting the highest live TV audience of 2019 so far with 11.7 million.

Sunday's final saw the USA beat the Netherlands to win back-to-back titles.

"This World Cup was the most memorable to date and it has engaged sport fans across the UK," said director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater.

