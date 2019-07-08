Football gossip: Griezmann, Pogba, James, Icardi, Sane, Bakayoko, Gomez

Atletico Madrid have opened disciplinary proceedings against French forward Antoine Griezmann, 28, who is expected to make a £107.5m move to Barcelona. (Guardian)

Real Madrid are looking to sell Colombian forward James Rodriguez, 27, to raise funds for a £150m move for Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Mail)

Napoli are interested in signing James from Real Madrid, as well as Inter Milan's Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 26. (Goal.com)

Bayern Munich expect German winger Leroy Sane, 23, to decide next week whether he wants to join them from Manchester City. (Mail)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris St-Germain are interested in signing France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, from Chelsea. (RMC Sport - in French)

West Ham are willing to pay Maxi Gomez's £43.5m release clause and beat Valencia to the signing of Celta Vigo's Uruguayan striker, 22. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, is hoping to be an Inter Milan player by the time they face his current club on 20 July. (Mirror)

Aston Villa have made a £7m bid for Burnley's unsettled England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 33. (Sun)

Arsenal are close to a deal for Saint-Etienne's William Saliba, with the 18-year-old French defender set to cost the Gunners about £25m. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool's 27-year-old Spain left-back Alberto Moreno is close to completing a move to Villarreal. (ESPN)

Gareth Bale was present as Real Madrid players returned for pre-season on Monday, after few expected the Welsh forward, 29, to still be at the club. (Marca)

Manchester City are close to signing 16-year-old England Under-17 midfielder Morgan Rogers from West Brom, (Mail)

Everton are poised to make a £35m bid for Barcelona's Brazilian forward Malcom. Arsenal are also considering a move for the 23-year-old. (RMC Sport - in French)

Watford are interested in signing French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 22, from Nice for a club record £25m. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa are interested in another loan deal for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe after the 21-year-old England Under-21 international spent last season on loan at Villa Park. (Telegraph)

Sheffield United have made a £3m bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn, 24. (Sun)