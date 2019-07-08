Liam Kelly: Reading midfielder joins Jaap Stam's Feyenoord

From the section

Liam Kelly made 94 appearances for Reading, his last coming in February

Reading midfielder Liam Kelly has joined Dutch club Feyenoord to link up with former Royals boss Jaap Stam.

The 23-year-old has joined the Eredivisie side on a two-year contract, for an undisclosed fee.

Kelly, a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 player, was given his Reading debut by Stam in 2016 and played 22 times for the club last season.

Ex-Manchester United and Netherlands defender Stam replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Feyenoord boss in June.

