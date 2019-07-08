Liam Kelly: Reading midfielder joins Jaap Stam's Feyenoord
Reading midfielder Liam Kelly has joined Dutch club Feyenoord to link up with former Royals boss Jaap Stam.
The 23-year-old has joined the Eredivisie side on a two-year contract, for an undisclosed fee.
Kelly, a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 player, was given his Reading debut by Stam in 2016 and played 22 times for the club last season.
Ex-Manchester United and Netherlands defender Stam replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Feyenoord boss in June.
