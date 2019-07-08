Garry Monk: Ex-Birmingham boss considering legal action over agent claims

Garry Monk spent 15 months in charge of Birmingham City before his dismissal on 18 June

Garry Monk says he is considering legal action over allegations made against him and his agent by former clubs Birmingham, Leeds and Middlesbrough.

It is claimed that, while manager of the three Championship clubs, Monk wanted agent James Featherstone to be involved in their transfer deals.

Monk, 40, has now issued a statement via the League Managers' Association.

"My lawyers are currently reviewing false and unsubstantiated accusations across all statements," he said.

Following Monk's sacking by Blues on 18 June, City chief executive Xuandong Ren claimed there had been a dispute relating to the use of Monk's agent in "all" of their transfer deals.

Monk said then that he would not reply to "certain disappointing comments" from the club. But there have since been similar allegations made by Middlesbrough and Leeds owner Massimo Cellino, who said he banned Featherstone from his club.

Monk, who started his managerial career with Swansea City in February 2014, now says he feels "strongly compelled" to have issued his statement.

He insisted that neither he nor Featherstone are guilty of any wrongdoing.

"It is disappointing enough that private, confidential and legally privileged correspondence between Middlesbrough and my lawyers has been passed to a number of publications," he said.

"It is no coincidence that the leaking of this correspondence follows the recent termination of my employment with Birmingham.

"And comments made by that club which appear to have triggered Middlesbrough's attempts to revive their unmeritorious allegations against me by way of media conjecture and speculation.

"The latest individual to add to the media circus is Massimo Cellino.

"I can confirm that his comments have no basis in truth whatsoever."