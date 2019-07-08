Tottenham: Ben Davies and Harry Winks sign new five-year contracts with Spurs

Harry Winks (left) made 26 Premier League appearances in 2018-19 while Ben Davies (right) managed 27

Ben Davies and Harry Winks have both signed new five-year contracts with Premier League club Tottenham.

Wales defender Davies, 26, joined from Swansea in July 2014 and has made 168 appearances for Spurs.

Academy product Winks, 23, has played 104 times for Spurs having made his first-team debut in November 2014.

"I have been at the club since I was five so when I got the opportunity to sign a new contract it was a no-brainer," said the England midfielder.

Winks made 41 appearances in all competitions in 2018-19, helping Spurs finish fourth in the Premier League and reach their first ever Champions League final.

Davies, who played in 40 games last term, added: "I have worked really hard to put myself in the position to stay at this club for the next few years and I am delighted to be here."