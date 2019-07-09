Scottish Gossip: Kilmarnock, Rangers, St Mirren, Celtic, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kilmarnock centre-back Stuart Findlay is a £500,000 target for English League One side Oxford United. (Sun)

Italian giants Roma are keen on Rangers winger Kai Kennedy, 17, who has yet to start a first-team game. (Daily Record)

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy is being tracked by Blackpool as he attempts to push his way back into Steven Gerrard's Ibrox plans after almost a year out with a cruciate ligament injury. (Sun)

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has dismissed the £200,000 bid from Qarabag for goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky as "nowhere near" the club's valuation. (STV)

Rangers' new signing Greg Stewart insists he has returned for pre-season in peak condition after admitting his first loan spell at Aberdeen two years ago almost faltered following a summer of excess that included three holidays. (Daily Star, print edition)

Sarajevo manager Husref Musemic says Celtic's vast squad makes it impossible for him to properly plan for Tuesday night's Champions League qualifying opener (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts manager Craig Levein is "worried" by midfielder Peter Haring's slow recovery from a groin injury and it could force the Tynecastle boss to dip into the transfer market. (Herald, print edition)

Kilmarnock have taken Dutch midfielder Mohamed El Makrini, 32, on trial after his release from Roda in his homeland. (Daily Record, print edition)