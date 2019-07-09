George Byers: Midfielder signs new three-year Swansea deal
-
- From the section Swansea
Midfielder George Byers has signed a new three-year deal with Swansea City keeping him at the Liberty Stadium until 2022.
The 23-year old made 25 appearances for the Championship side in 2018-19.
Byers triggered a two-year extension by making enough appearances, but that is now superseded by this new contract.
Prior to his first-team breakthrough Byers was named as Swansea's development side's player of the year after 10 goals and nine assists.