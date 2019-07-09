Mohamed El Makrini: Dutch midfielder joins Kilmarnock

Mohamed El Makrini
Mohamed El Makrini made 30 appearances for Roda JC last season

Dutch midfielder Mohamed El Makrini has become new Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio's second signing.

The 32-year-old moves to Rugby Park on a one-year deal following his release from Roda JC in Holland's second tier.

El Makrini joined Roda in January 2017 after a two-year stint in Denmark with Odense and has also turned out for Den Bosch and SC Cambuur in his homeland.

He follows Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu who sealed a season-long loan move to Kilmarnock on Monday.

