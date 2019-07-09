Mohamed El Makrini: Dutch midfielder joins Kilmarnock
Dutch midfielder Mohamed El Makrini has become new Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio's second signing.
The 32-year-old moves to Rugby Park on a one-year deal following his release from Roda JC in Holland's second tier.
El Makrini joined Roda in January 2017 after a two-year stint in Denmark with Odense and has also turned out for Den Bosch and SC Cambuur in his homeland.
He follows Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu who sealed a season-long loan move to Kilmarnock on Monday.