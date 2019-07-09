Arijanet Muric: Manchester City keeper joins Nottingham Forest on loan

From the section

Arijanet Muric saved two penalties in Manchester City's Carabao Cup quarter-final shootout win over Leicester

Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric has joined Championship club Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old played in all City's 2018-19 Carabao Cup ties apart from the final, before spending the remainder of last term on loan at Dutch Eredivisie club NAC Breda.

The Kosovo international saved two penalties in City's Carabao Cup quarter-final win against Leicester City in December.

Muric is Nottingham Forest's fifth signing of the summer.

