Lawrence Shankland: Dundee United 'felt right' for striker

Shankland is looking to fire Dundee United to promotion after 63 goals in two seasons with Ayr United

Lawrence Shankland says Dundee United will help him "kick on again" as he played down claims of being inundated with interest from top English clubs.

The striker, 23, rejected offers from sides in Scotland and England to join United on a three-year deal after 34 goals for Ayr United last season.

Manager Robbie Neilson felt it was a "long shot" to bring him to Tannadice.

"When an opportunity comes to join a club this size, it's not something you can turn down easily," Shankland said.

"For me it was just speaking to the manager and people at the club. It just felt right, the platform it could give me to kick on again and develop in the next three years.

"A lot more got made of speculation than was true, teams were getting pulled from everywhere and they weren't actually interested."

Shankland scored four for Ayr in a 5-0 thrashing of United in November, and Neilson says that performance cemented his thoughts on the striker as he "ripped the team apart".

"Lawrence was always the number one target for us for a long time - even from the January window we were looking at the possibility of getting him in," the United boss said of the club's third summer signing.

"He's a good character and he fits what we want - a young guy hungry to go and prove himself at club.

"I always thought it was going to be a long shot to get him here. It shows the intent of the chairman and sporting director that they want to bring players of this type of quality here and were able to do it as well."