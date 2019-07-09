Bury: Creditors ask for more time to consider the Shakers' rescue plan

Bury won promotion from League Two at the first attempt last season

Bury's creditors have asked for more time to consider a rescue plan that would help clear some of the League One club's debts.

Owner Steve Dale put forward a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) proposal in June that would see all of the club's football creditors paid in full.

Unsecured creditors, including HMRC, would be paid 25% of the money owed.

The club's creditors will now hold further negotiations before meeting again on Thursday, 18 July.

If approved, the CVA would qualify as an insolvency event under EFL rules, which would see Bury deducted points.

Nominee for the CVA proposal and director at Inquesta Corporate Recovery & Insolvency Steven Wiseglass said: "The creditors have adjourned their decision pending further negotiations and are scheduled to meet again on Thursday, July 18.

"We continue to work closely with the club, its director and the creditors to try to ensure a successful outcome."

The club is due to reappear in the High Court later in July after a winding-up petition brought by HM Revenue & Customs over an unpaid tax bill was adjourned for a third time.

The Shakers are looking for new ownership after Dale put the club up for sale in April.