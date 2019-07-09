Alex Gilliead: Scunthorpe United sign winger from Shrewsbury Town
Scunthorpe United have signed winger Alex Gilliead from Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
The 23-year-old, released by Newcastle in 2018 without making a first-team appearance for the club, leaves League One side Shrewsbury just one season into a two-year contract.
He featured 35 times for the Shrews last season and scored three goals.
Gilliead, who played for England between under-16 and under-20 levels, is Scunthorpe's fourth summer arrival.
