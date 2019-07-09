Noah Smerdon: Exeter fans fund signing of former West Brom midfielder

Exeter City finished ninth in the League Two table in the 2018-19 season

Exeter City fans have funded the signing of former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Noah Smerdon for an undisclosed fee.

Exeter's 1931 Fund comprises around 60 supporters who each donate £19 per month to help pay for a new member of the League Two club's squad.

Smerdon, 18, began his career as a youth with Albion before joining non-league side Gloucester City in 2017.

The Baggies are entitled to a fee for Smerdon's development.

"I'm delighted to have joined Exeter City, I know about the history of the club and the players that have come through here. It's a really good opportunity," Smerdon said.

The fund has previously helped pay wages of players including James Norwood, Graham Cummins, Pierce Sweeney and Jack Sparkes.

