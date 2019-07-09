Alex Pattison: Wycombe Wanderers sign former Middlesbrough midfielder

Alex Pattison made 34 appearances for Yeovil Town last season - a campaign that finished with relegation from the English Football League

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Alex Pattison on a one-year deal after the midfielder was released by Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old had been with Boro since the age of nine, but did not make a first-team appearance and spent last season on loan with Yeovil.

Money to bring Pattison to Adams Park was raised by Wycombe supporters through their '500 Club' scheme.

"The fans have got right behind us," said manager Gareth Ainsworth.

"We weren't expecting to be able to make permanent signings this summer."

Ainsworth said supporters had "contributed a significant amount of money" to bring Pattison to Wycombe.

