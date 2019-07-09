Football gossip: Lindelof, Pogba, Bruce, Delph, Lukaku, Diaz, Kean

From the section

Barcelona have turned their attention to Manchester United's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof, 24, with Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt set to choose Juventus. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Real Madrid will have to pay a record fee of about £162m to sign France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, from Manchester United. (Marca)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce would welcome an approach from Newcastle after becoming the favourite to replace Rafael Benitez. (Chronicle)

Manchester City assistant boss Mikel Arteta and Nice coach Patrick Vieira have been warned off the Newcastle job by Benitez. (Sun)

Everton are among a number of clubs interested in signing Manchester City's England midfielder Fabian Delph, 29. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, to turn down a move to Inter Milan and stay at Old Trafford next season. (Sun)

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid's Dominican Republic striker Mariano Diaz, 25, for a cut-price £18m. (Star)

Liverpool look set to sign Fulham's Harvey Elliott... Harvey Elliott broke the previous mark by 38 days - but who held the record before him? But can you name the next 10 youngest Premier League players?

Everton are interested in signing 19-year-old Italy forward Moise Kean, whose club Juventus want £31m and a buyback clause in any deal. (Mail)

Fenerbahce want to sign 30-year-old Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil on loan from Arsenal. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United have contacted Southampton to enquire about the availability of 25-year-old Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth have offered England striker Callum Wilson a new five-year contract with West Ham, Chelsea and Everton having been linked with the 27-year-old. (Sun)

Liverpool are optimistic that Belgium striker Divock Origi, 24, will sign a new contract at Anfield. (ESPN)

Crystal Palace are close to a permanent deal for Swansea's Ghana forward Jordan Ayew, 27, who spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park. (Sky Sports)

West Ham's deal to sign Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez is off after the club failed to agree a payment structure for the 22-year-old Uruguay international. (Sky Sports)

The Hammers have been offered Marseille's Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 28, on a free transfer as an alternative to Wilson and Gomez. (Mirror)

Barcelona are interested in signing Romania attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi, son of ex-Barca midfielder Georghe Hagi, from Viitorul Constanta and loaning the 20-year-old to Real Valladolid. (AS - in Spanish)

Norwich's England Under-19 defender Max Aarons, 19, has agreed a new five-year contract with the Premier League newcomers. (Telegraph)

Derby boss Phillip Cocu is trying to hijack Huddersfield's bid for Everton's England Under-21 midfielder Kieran Dowell, 21. (Mail)

English billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has had a breakthrough in his bid to purchase French club Nice. (L'Equipe - in French)