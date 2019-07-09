Alberto Moreno: Villarreal sign former Liverpool defender

Alberto Moreno was part of the Liverpool squad that beat Tottenham in the Champions League final last month

Villarreal have signed former Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno on a free transfer.

Moreno, 27, has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish side.

The defender, who has been capped four times by Spain, was released by Liverpool last month after five seasons at Anfield.

He played 141 times for the club, having signed from Sevilla in August 2014.

Moreno was first-choice left-back left for two seasons but lost his place to James Milner and then Andy Robertson and made just five appearances in all competitions last season.

He was among the substitutes as Jurgen Klopp's side beat Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid last month to lift the trophy for a sixth time.