Linfield sign Waterford midfielder Hery with O'Connor going other way on loan

Bastien Hery's previous clubs include Sheffield Wednesday and Rochdale

Waterford midfielder Bastien Hery has moved to Premiership champions Linfield with striker Michael O'Connor going the other way on loan.

Frenchman Hery joins for an undisclosed fee in a two-year deal while O'Connor switches to Waterford until the end of the League of Ireland season.

"Linfield is something different for me and playing in the Champions League is an exciting opportunity," said Hery.

Linfield host Rosenborg in a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

Hery, who is a product of the the Paris St-Germain youth academy, played for five seasons in England and the 27-year-old moved to Limerick before signing for Waterford in November, 2017.

"I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Bastien to Linfield," manager David Healy told the club website.

Michael O'Connor and David Healy celebrate after a victory over rivals Glentoran

"He's a top quality midfielder and a highly experienced player who will add real finesse to our squad. Bastien is a terrific addition to our squad and he's very keen to come on board with us.

"He's in the middle of the league season down south and I've no doubt he will fit easily into our squad and be welcomed as a very significant signing by everyone at the club."

Former Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk forward O'Connor joined Linfield in a one-year deal last July before signing an extension three months later to keep him at the club until at least 2020.