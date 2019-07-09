Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says squad depth could be key

Joe Arbio (far left), Sheyi Ojo, Jordan Jones and Greg Stewart all made their competitive debuts for Rangers

Rangers' improved squad depth could be the key to improving on last season, says manager Steven Gerrard after a winning start to the campaign.

The Ibrox side beat St Joseph's 4-0 in the first leg of their Europa League first round qualifier in Gibraltar, with four new recruits playing.

Sheyi Ojo and Jordan Jones started the game, with Joe Aribo and Greg Stewart appearing from the bench.

"Last season, we didn't have that level of quality to bring on," Gerrard said.

"The reason we've gone into the transfer market quite sharp and quick is to add that quality and you see the level of player we're bringing off the bench.

"[Joe] Aribo was fantastic when he comes on, Alfredo [Morelos] gets his goal and Greg [Stewart] shows his quality as well, so all positive."

The return leg against St Joseph's is at Ibrox next Thursday, with Gerrard's men seeming certain to face either Cork City or Progres Niederkorn - who knocked them out two years ago - in the second round.

"I thought we showed fantastic patience and eventually we took one of our chances," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"We're going to face this lot this season where teams are going to sit in and make it difficult for us. It is important that we show patience."

Gerrard is also reported to have confirmed Rangers are closing in on a permanent deal for a defender, who would become their eighth summer signing.