Xabi Alonso: Ex-Liverpool midfielder begins role as Real Sociedad B coach

Xabi Alonso made 124 appearances for Real Sociedad, including their Champions League campaign in 2003-04

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has returned to Real Sociedad as coach of the La Liga side's B team.

Alonso came through his boyhood club's reserve team, known as Sanse, before going on to win the Champions League with Liverpool and Real Madrid.

He was appointed on a two-year deal in June and began his new role on Tuesday.

"It's a beautiful day and very special," said Alonso, 37. "Everything I've lived was born here, first in Sanse and then in the first team."

Alonso made 124 appearances for Real Sociedad, helping them qualify for the 2003-04 Champions League, before winning Europe's premier club competition in his first season with Liverpool in 2004-05.

The former Spain international returned to his homeland with Real Madrid in 2009 before finishing his playing career with Bayern Munich in 2017.

The 2010 World Cup winner, who earned 114 caps, began his coaching career at Real Madrid last year, leading their under-13s to a league title.

Real Sociedad's club president Jokin Aperribay, addressing Alonso, said: "This is one of my most important days as president. Your return joins the past with the present, history with emotions.

"That a football figure like you comes back is an honour for us. If you teach half of what you know we will make a champion team."

The Basque club has a proud history of developing young players, with Republic of Ireland striker John Aldridge becoming their first non-Basque player when they signed him from Liverpool in 1989.