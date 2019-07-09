Luke Leahy: Bristol Rovers sign former Walsall left-back

Luke Leahy played 105 times for Walsall over two years

League One side Bristol Rovers have signed left-back Luke Leahy following his release by Walsall this summer.

The 26-year-old made 53 appearances last season as the Saddlers were relegated from the third tier.

Leahy started his career in Scotland with Falkirk and scored six goals in two seasons with Walsall.

"What's particularly impressive about Luke is his ability to have an impact further up the pitch," Rovers boss Graham Coughlan told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.