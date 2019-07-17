Africa Cup of Nations - 3rd/4th Play-Offs
Tunisia0Nigeria1

Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria: Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off

Nigeria
Nigeria have won all seven third-place play-offs they have ever played in

Odion Ighalo scored the only goal as Nigeria beat Tunisia in the third-place play-off at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ighalo, the tournament's top scorer with five goals, tapped in after keeper Moez Ben Cherifia deflected the ball off his own defender Yassine Meriah.

In a slow-paced game between the two losing semi-finalists in Cairo, Tunisia went close as Ferjani Sassi and Ghaylene Chaalali shot wide.

Three-time winners Nigeria have now finished third eight times.

Tunisia, champions in 2004, needed a finger-tip save from Cherifia to deny Samuel Chukwueze in the second half and the keeper was called on again injury time to acrobatically save Samuel Kalu's free-kick.

Senegal will look for their first Afcon title when they face 1990 winners face Algeria in Friday's final.

Line-ups

Tunisia

  • 22Ben Cherifia
  • 14Dräger
  • 21HnidSubstituted forBedouiat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Meriah
  • 5Haddadi
  • 20ChaalaliBooked at 61mins
  • 17Skhiri
  • 13Sassi
  • 9BadriSubstituted forSlitiat 58'minutes
  • 11KhenissiSubstituted forChaouatat 44'minutes
  • 10Khazri

Substitutes

  • 1Ben Mustapha
  • 2Kechrida
  • 3Bronn
  • 6Bedoui
  • 7Msakni
  • 8Chaouat
  • 12Aouadhi
  • 15Lamti
  • 16Hassen
  • 18Srarfi
  • 19Ben Mohamed
  • 23Sliti

Nigeria

  • 23Uzoho
  • 2Aina
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 22Omeruo
  • 3Collins
  • 8Etebo
  • 4NdidiBooked at 18mins
  • 13ChukwuezeSubstituted forKaluat 90'minutes
  • 18Iwobi
  • 7MusaSubstituted forSimonat 75'minutes
  • 9IghaloSubstituted forOsimhenat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ezenwa
  • 6Balogun
  • 11Onyekuru
  • 12Shehu
  • 14Onuachu
  • 15Simon
  • 16Akpeyi
  • 17Kalu
  • 19Ogu
  • 21Osimhen
Referee:
Ghead Grisha

Match Stats

Home TeamTunisiaAway TeamNigeria
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Tunisia 0, Nigeria 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tunisia 0, Nigeria 1.

Attempt missed. Peter Etebo (Nigeria) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia).

Moses Simon (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Nigeria. Wilfred Ndidi tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Samuel Kalu (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Rami Bedoui (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Rami Bedoui (Tunisia).

Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Moez Ben Cherifia.

Attempt saved. Samuel Kalu (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Nigeria. Samuel Kalu replaces Samuel Chukwueze.

Foul by Rami Bedoui (Tunisia).

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Samuel Chukwueze.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria).

Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moses Simon (Nigeria).

Foul by Rami Bedoui (Tunisia).

Francis Uzoho (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.

Attempt blocked. Firas Chaouat (Tunisia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Naim Sliti with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Peter Etebo following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Naim Sliti.

Attempt missed. Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Naim Sliti.

Substitution

Substitution, Nigeria. Moses Simon replaces Ahmed Musa.

Offside, Tunisia. Ferjani Sassi tries a through ball, but Wahbi Khazri is caught offside.

Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamilu Collins (Nigeria).

Substitution

Substitution, Tunisia. Rami Bedoui replaces Nassim Hnid because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Nassim Hnid (Tunisia).

Offside, Nigeria. Samuel Chukwueze tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.

Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Moez Ben Cherifia.

Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ahmed Musa.

Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mohamed Dräger.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 17th July 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt33005059
2Uganda31113304
3DR Congo31024403
4Zimbabwe301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria33006069
2Senegal32015146
3Kenya310237-43
4Tanzania300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco33003039
2Ivory Coast32015236
3South Africa310212-13
4Namibia300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32106247
2Tunisia30302203
3Angola302112-12
4Mauritania302114-32

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana31204225
2Cameroon31202025
3Benin30302203
4Guinea-Bissau301204-41
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories