Women's Super League: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host Spurs v Arsenal in November

The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which hosted its first match in April, holds more than 62,000 spectators

The first North London derby in the Women's Super League will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November.

Confirmation champions Arsenal will face promoted neighbours Spurs on 17 November came when the full fixtures for 2019-20 were revealed on Wednesday.

Manchester City and Chelsea have already moved their first matches of the season to Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge respectively.

Chelsea's opener against Spurs on 8 September will be live on BBC Sport.

The FA is keen to build on the "momentum" of the Women's World Cup after England reached the semi-finals and the BBC recorded huge television audiences watching the tournament in France.

Director of the professional game Kelly Simmons told BBC Radio 5 Live last week that double-headers with men's games will be "tried as part of building an audience", although details of any such instances are yet to be confirmed.

The opening round of fixtures was announced on 1 July, with a Manchester derby taking place at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 7 September, during an international break in the men's Premier League.

But only Chelsea have so far followed suit in switching their game from their usual home ground of Kingsmeadow to Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal starting their title defence at Boreham Wood against West Ham.

The Gunners then travel to promoted Manchester United on Monday, 16 September, host Brighton on 29 September and go to Chelsea for a London derby on 13 October, before hosting FA Cup and League Cup holders Manchester City on 27 October.

Arsenal won their first league title since 2012 last season

FA WSL opening weekend fixtures

All kick-off times BST

Saturday, 7 September

Manchester City v Manchester United - Etihad Stadium, 15:00

Sunday, 8 September

Arsenal v West Ham United - Boreham Wood FC, 14:30

Birmingham City v Everton - Solihull Moors FC, 14:00

Bristol City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stoke Gifford Stadium, 15:00

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Stamford Bridge, 12:30 (live on BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app)

Liverpool v Reading - Prenton Park, 14:00

