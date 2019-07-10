Mesut Ozil: Fenerbahce play down move for Arsenal playmaker

Mesut Ozil made 35 appearances for Arsenal last season

Turkish club Fenerbahce say it is not viable from an "economic" point of view for them to sign Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Former Germany international Ozil, who has Turkish origins, has been linked with the Super Lig club this summer.

The 30-year-old is the Gunners' highest-paid player having signed a £350,000-a-week contract in 2018.

"Under the current economic conditions, such a step is not possible for both parties," said a Fenerbahce statement.

Ozil was signed by Arsenal from Real Madrid for a then club-record £42m in 2013 during former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger's tenure.

However, under current boss Unai Emery, he was sparingly used last season, making 35 appearances and scoring six goals.