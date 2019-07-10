Liam Rosenior: Derby County appoint ex-Brighton defender as coach

Since retiring as a player, Liam Rosenior has worked as both a coach and media pundit

Derby have appointed former Brighton, Fulham and Hull defender Liam Rosenior as a specialist first-team coach.

Rosenior, 35, retired as a player in 2018 and has since worked as assistant coach with Brighton's under-23 side.

An "emphasis" of his job at Derby working alongside new boss Phillip Cocu will be "on individual development of emerging young talent".

Derby also say he will also play a "prominent role" working with both scouting and analysis departments.

Rosenior joins as a second specialist first-team coach, with Twan Scheepers following fellow Dutchman Cocu to the Rams having worked at PSV Eindhoven's academy for 10 years.

Assistant manager Chris van der Weerden worked with Cocu at both PSV and Fenerbahce, while Shay Given has remained as goalkeeping coach following Frank Lampard's departure to Chelsea.