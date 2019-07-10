Mathias Jensen: Celta Vigo midfielder joins Championship side Brentford

A hamstring problem was among the injuries that limited Mathias Jensen at Celta Vigo last season

Midfielder Mathias Jensen has joined Brentford from Spanish La Liga club Celta Vigo on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old featured just six times for Celta last season, having struggled with injuries after joining them from Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Jansen, who featured for Denmark at the recent European Under-21 Championships, has a fifth-year option with the Bees.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said Jensen "will help to push the club forward".

"Mathias is a very talented young player who can dictate the game and has a great passing ability," Frank added.

"His arrival gives us flexibility and strength in depth in midfield, no matter what system we look to play."

The Dane is the third player to join the London club in the past five days, following the addition of Sweden centre-back Pontus Jansson from Leeds United and goalkeeper David Raya from Blackburn.

