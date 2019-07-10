Daniel Sturridge: Former Liverpool striker reunited with missing dog

Daniel Sturridge's dog Lucci has been safely returned to the former England international

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been reunited with his dog Lucci.

Sturridge, 29, offered a £30,000 reward for the return of the Pomeranian, which he said was stolen during a break-in at his house in Los Angeles.

A video and pictures of the dog were tweeted on Wednesday, and Lucci has now been returned to Sturridge.

He is believed to have then informed LA Police, who are investigating. No arrests have been made.

These pictures were tweeted on Wednesday asking if the dog belongs to Sturridge

Sturridge said the dog went missing while he was out of the house for two hours on Monday night.

The ex-England international posted videos on Instagram showing damage at his West Hollywood property.

"We will pay anything for the dog," he said. "Whoever brings my dog back, 20 grand, 30 grand, whatever."

Sturridge also posted four images of the dog - who has his own Instagram account - and uploaded CCTV footage of three hooded men.

The ex-Manchester City and Chelsea man, who is linked with a move to newly promoted Premier League side Aston Villa, left Liverpool when his contract expired at the end of June.