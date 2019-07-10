Women's World Cup: United States welcomed home by thousands of fans in New York

The United States are the most successful nation in the history of the Women's World Cup

Tens of thousands of fans lined the streets of New York on Wednesday to greet the the United States' Women's World Cup-winning team.

The USA beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final in France to win the competition for a fourth time and retain the title they won in 2015.

Floats and an open-top bus took the players, who wore black T-shirts emblazoned with 'World Champions' in gold letters, through the streets of Lower Manhattan to a ceremony at City Hall.

Megan Rapinoe, who was the tournament's top goalscorer and named best player, poses with the World Cup trophy

The United States won all seven of their matches at the Women's World Cup

The United States team headed to the New York City Hall for the main part of the celebrations

Alex Morgan, who scored six goals in the tournament including five in one match versus Thailand, spoke to some of the gathering media

Megan Rapinoe seemed shocked at the number of people who had greeted the team

The United States have won the Women's World Cup in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019

Fans young and old lined the streets of New York to celebrate the United States' victory

The United States eliminated England in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup

'Thanks for being such a strong inspiration'

Former United States president Barack Obama praised the team and called them "such a strong inspiration"

