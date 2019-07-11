Football gossip: Malcom, Maguire, Costa, Kean, Alderweireld, Ozil

Arsenal want to sign Barcelona winger Malcom, 22, with Everton having already bid £31.5m to sign the Brazilian. (Sun)

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "won't see out the season" as Manchester United manager. (talkSPORT)

Solskjaer remains confident he can pip neighbours Manchester City with a £75m deal for Leicester City's 26-year-old England defender Harry Maguire. (Mail)

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 30, is ready to speak to Everton over a move back to the Premier League as the Brazil-born Spain forward considers leaving Atletico Madrid. (Sun)

West Ham have proposed a deal to sign Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, on loan for the season. The Argentina forward spent the latter half of last season on loan at Chelsea. (Sky Sports Italia, via Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has asked the Championship club for permission to speak to Newcastle about becoming their new manager. (Times - subscription required)

Tottenham are leading Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo, 21, from Dinamo Zagreb in a £27m deal. (AS, via Star)

Everton have had a bid of 30m euros rejected by Juventus for 19-year-old Italy striker Moise Kean. (Tuttosport, via Sport Witness)

Roma are interested in Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and the 30-year-old Belgium centre-back has a £25m release clause valid until 26 July. (Sky Sports)

Identify the priorities and make your plans early How do Scottish clubs prepare for European trips?

Everton have expressed an interest in signing Lille's Nicolas Pepe. The 24-year-old Ivory Coast forward would cost the Toffees a club-record fee of about £58.5m. (Telegraph)

Southampton's 25-year-old midfielder Mario Lemina, who is wanted by Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester, says he does not want to be playing for the Saints next season. (France Football, via Daily Echo)

Tottenham are stepping up their bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, 22, on loan. (Mirror)

But Arsenal could beat their north London rivals Spurs to the signing of Spain player Ceballos. (Marca, via Express)

Arsenal are prepared to add defenders Calum Chambers, 24, Carl Jenkinson, 27, or midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 26, into any potential deal for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha. The Gunners have already had a £40m offer for the 26-year-old Ivory Coast winger rejected. (Mirror)

Manchester City are "keen to keep" England midfielder Fabian Delph this summer despite rumours linking the 29-year-old with a move away from the Etihad. (Metro)

Wolves and West Ham are among the clubs trying to sign Edson Alvarez, a 21-year-old Mexican defender who currently plays for Liga MX side America. (Marca Claro, via Sport Witness)

Aston Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth and Wolves have all been linked with moves for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, 22, who spent last season on loan at Derby. (Birmingham Mail)

West Brom have dismissed rumours that Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi, 28, was set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli. (Birmingham Mail)

Manchester United's Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 31, rejected £550,000-a-week offer from Shanghai SIPG to renew his deal at Old Trafford. (90Min)

Mata says he signed a new contract because the club is one of the "big three or four" in the world. (MUTV)

David Luiz believes the return of Frank Lampard to Chelsea will see the club rediscover their identity. (Standard)