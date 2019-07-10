Garry O'Connor: Former Hibs & Scotland striker charged with exposing himself

From the section

Former Scotland striker Garry O'Connor has been charged with exposing himself in a North Berwick hotel.

O'Connor, 36, is accused of removing his trousers and underwear on 30 June.

The former Hibernian, Lokomotiv Moscow and Birmingham City player is also alleged to have acted in a threatening and abusive manner.

O'Connor submitted a letter to Edinburgh Sheriff Court pleading not guilty to charges of public indecency and threatening and abusive behaviour.

An intermediate date has been set for 2 October and a trial date for 6 November.

O'Connor won 16 caps for Scotland and scored four goals for the national team.

He ended his senior career with Morton in 2014 and had two seasons as player-manager of Selkirk.