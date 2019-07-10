Jordan Ponticelli: Coventry City striker joins Tranmere Rovers on loan

Jordan Ponticelli, who has made 32 first-team appearances for Coventry, will not be eligible to play for Tranmere against his parent club

Tranmere Rovers have signed striker Jordan Ponticelli on a six-month loan from League One rivals Coventry City.

The 20-year-old featured for Macclesfield in League Two last season, but his stint was limited to just four appearances because of injury.

He returned to action with Coventry following his recall in January.

"He's a young, hungry striker with plenty of ambition in the game and he is the type of player who we want," said Rovers boss Micky Mellon.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.