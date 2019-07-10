Laurie Dalrymple: Wolves part company with Premier League club's managing director

Laurie Dalrymple first joined Wolves as head of commercial affairs in October 2014

Wolves have parted company with managing director Laurie Dalrymple after four and a half years with the Chinese-owned Premier League club.

Dalrymple, who previously worked in the club's commercial department, was appointed to the newly-created MD role following a takeover by Fosun International in July 2016.

But his contract has now been ended and he has left with immediate effect.

Chairman Jeff Shi will take over some of Dalrymple's 'key responsibilities'.

A statement on the Wolves website said the club "can confirm that managing director Laurie Dalrymple has had his contract ended and been placed on garden leave with immediate effect".

Following promotion as Championship winners in 2018, Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

Shi said: "We have very clear strategies for all areas of the club. We are very much looking forward to the new challenges that this season will bring.

"With the strong management team we have in place at Wolves we will continue to push forward on and off the pitch."