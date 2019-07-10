Jamie McGonigle: Coleraine and Crusaders reach a deadlock in transfer

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Ball is in Coleraine's court' - Baxter on Jamie McGonigle bid

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter says the ball is 'firmly in Coleraine's court' after making a bid for Jamie McGonigle.

The Seaview club have tabled a straight-up fee for the striker but Coleraine boss Oran Kearney is hoping to secure a player-swap deal instead.

Baxter says Crusaders have yet to receive a response to their bid for the 23-year-old, who is out of contract at the Showgrounds next year.

"A bid has gone in and it's being looked at the club," said Kearney.

"If something was to happen, ideally we would like it to involve another player if it was going to happen but whether that will happen or not we'll have to wait and see."

Jamie McGonigle scored 16 goals for Coleraine last season

The Bannsiders have already begun pre-season training but the delay in finding a replacement for Rodney McAree before Kearney's surprise departure from St Mirren has left the club playing catch up in their off-season recruitment drive.

Kearney, who began his second spell as Coleraine boss with a 1-0 friendly win over Stranraer, says he will not stand in McGonigle's way if the club can secure an acceptable deal.

The Coleraine manager added: "I gave Jamie his debut and I'm really happy with Jamie as a player, I have a great relationship with him and I'd love to continue to working with him.

"I'll try and do the best by him but I also need to do the best by the club."

