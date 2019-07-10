Angharad James: Wales midfielder leaves Everton Ladies after contract expires

Midfielder Angharad James has won 48 caps for Wales and scored two goals

Wales midfielder Angharad James has left Everton Ladies following the expiry of her contract.

The 25-year-old joined Everton in July 2017, having played briefly for Yeovil Town Ladies in the Spring Series after Notts County went into liquidation.

The former Arsenal and Bristol City player has not announced if she will be joining another club.

"I have enjoyed my two years at the club and settling into life up north," James tweeted.

"I feel like it's time for a new challenge and a fresh start and I'm looking forward to the future."

Everton wished James "the very best of luck for the future".