Filip Helander: Rangers sign Sweden defender from Bologna

Filip Helander has 10 caps for Sweden

Swedish centre-back Filip Helander says he has come to Rangers "to win trophies" after signing from Bologna.

The 26-year-old, who has 10 caps, joins on a four-year contract for a reported £3.5m fee, and becomes manager Steven Gerrard's eighth summer signing,

Helander made 64 appearances, scoring once, in three seasons with Italian Serie A club Bologna.

"The opportunity to work with a manager like Steven Gerrard was an easy decision to make," he said.

The former Malmo player, who won two league titles in his homeland, follows fellow defender George Edmundson in moving to Ibrox this summer.

Gerrard has also been linked with a move for former Liverpool team-mate Martin Skrtel, 34.

Helander will be ineligible to play in Thursday's return leg with Europa League qualifying opponents St Joseph's at Ibrox, with Rangers leading that tie 4-0.

Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn are favourites to play the winner after beating Cork City 2-0 in Ireland on Thursday.

