Tyler Denton: Stevenage sign Leeds United defender
- From the section Stevenage
Stevenage have signed Leeds United defender Tyler Denton.
The 23-year-old joins on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee having been with Leeds since the age of six.
"The manager really sold the club to me when we met a few weeks ago and I felt this move was what's needed for me at this stage of my career," Denton said.
England Under-17 international Denton made 14 appearances in all competitions while on loan at League One club Peterborough United last season.
