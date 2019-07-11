Tyler Denton: Stevenage sign Leeds United defender

Tyler Denton
Tyler Denton has previously been on loan at Peterborough and Port Vale

Stevenage have signed Leeds United defender Tyler Denton.

The 23-year-old joins on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee having been with Leeds since the age of six.

"The manager really sold the club to me when we met a few weeks ago and I felt this move was what's needed for me at this stage of my career," Denton said.

England Under-17 international Denton made 14 appearances in all competitions while on loan at League One club Peterborough United last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories