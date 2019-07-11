Jordan Tunnicliffe joins Crawley Town from AFC Fylde

Jordan Tunnicliffe played twice at Wembley last season for AFC Fylde

Crawley Town have signed centre-back Jordan Tunnicliffe on a two-year contract after he turned down the offer of a new deal with AFC Fylde.

The 25-year-old played almost every match last season for Fylde, who won the FA Trophy and reached the National League promotion final.

He had been with Fylde since 2017 following spells with Kidderminster, Barnsley and West Brom.

Tunnicliffe has the option to extend his contract with Crawley by a year.

